Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wisconsin Weekly is a Friday news roundup of reports from Wisconsin Watch and other trusted news outlets. Access to some stories may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing, and sign up to get our free newsletters here.

Of note: In the second part of a series on discrimination in Wisconsin’s School Choice program, Wisconsin Watch reporter Phoebe Petrovic details how taxpayer-funded private schools can discriminate against students with disabilities. Parents are often shocked when a private school pressures their voucher students to leave or kicks them out. But there’s little the Department of Public Instruction can do. More to come on how public schools are also able to discriminate against students with disabilities as part of the open enrollment program and how voucher schools discriminate against LGBTQ+ students.

Also of note: In 2009 we launched as the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. We later adopted the shorter name Wisconsin Watch while maintaining WCIJ. Now we will be known exclusively as Wisconsin Watch. Read more about why.

If you value this reporting, please consider contributing to our spring fundraising campaign.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Thanks for reading!

Education

Wisconsin Watch identified 19 schools that appear to discriminate against or exclude students with disabilities, including expelling them if the school says it cannot meet the student’s needs with minor adjustments. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — May 20, 2023

More from Wisconsin Watch:

Transportation

Alayna Kohloff, a groomer for Central Bark Milwaukee Westside, and her dog, Willie, play outside the doggy daycare center in Milwaukee on April 11, 2023. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — May 23, 2023

Wisconsin Watch reporter Jonmaesha Beltran visited the neighborhoods along Interstate 94 and talked to those who will be directly affected by a proposed $1.2 billion expansion of the highway from six to eight lanes. The project has been in limbo for years, but was revived by Gov. Tony Evers.

Environment

Madison resident Brad Horn collects a water sample to test for PFAS in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 8, 2022. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

Grist — May 22, 2023

Some 18 million Americans are exposed to PFAS contamination with a disproportionate number in Black and Hispanic communities near airports, industrial sites and military bases, according to a new Harvard University study.

Health

Wall Street Journal — May 24, 2023

Remember last year’s baby formula shortage? The Federal Trade Commission is now investigating whether baby formula makers colluded to maintain control of tight markets in states where formula sales are subsidized by the federal government.



More from Wisconsin Watch: ‘When it’s rigid it breaks’: How federal rules and market dominance fueled Wisconsin’s baby formula shortage

Justice

Lee Enterprises, Type Investigations — May 22, 2023

A survey of 105 police departments serving diverse communities found nearly three-quarters had gaps of 10 percentage points when comparing the diversity of their staff to the broader community. Milwaukee, a city with 67% people of color, has a police force with 36% people of color, a gap of more than 30 points. Madison had one of the narrowest gaps of only about 5 percentage points.

Fact briefs

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Thanks for reading!

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Wisconsin Weekly: Private schools can discriminate against students with disabilities <h1>Wisconsin Weekly: Private schools can discriminate against students with disabilities</h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />May 26, 2023</p> <p>Of note: In the second part of a series on discrimination in Wisconsin’s School Choice program, Wisconsin Watch reporter Phoebe Petrovic details how taxpayer-funded private schools can discriminate against students with disabilities. Parents are often shocked when a private school pressures their voucher students to leave or kicks them out. But there’s little the Department of Public Instruction can do. More to come on how public schools are also able to discriminate against students with disabilities as part of the open enrollment program and how voucher schools discriminate against LGBTQ+ students.</p> <p>Also of note: In 2009 we launched as the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. We later adopted the shorter name Wisconsin Watch while maintaining WCIJ. Now we will be known exclusively as Wisconsin Watch. <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?p=1279358">Read more about why</a>.</p> <p>If you value this reporting, please consider contributing to our <a href="https://checkout.fundjournalism.org/memberform?org_id=wisconsinwatch&campaign=7014p000000NDTWAA4">spring fundraising campaign</a>. </p> <p><em>Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing</em>.</p> <p>Thanks for reading!</p> <p> </p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-css-opacity is-style-wide" /> <h5 class="wp-block-heading">Education</h5> <figure class="wp-block-image"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/federal-state-law-permit-disability-discrimination-in-wisconsin-voucher-schools/"><img src="https://mcusercontent.com/91b0dfab9d494b66c92b76777/images/d11fc42b-a418-d7f5-6ebd-097b5e68d7b2.jpg" alt="" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Wisconsin Watch identified 19 schools that appear to discriminate against or exclude students with disabilities, including expelling them if the school says it cannot meet the student’s needs with minor adjustments. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/judge-wisconsin-fake-electors-complaint-must-be-reheard/"></a><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/federal-state-law-permit-disability-discrimination-in-wisconsin-voucher-schools/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Federal, state law permit disability discrimination in Wisconsin voucher schools</a></strong></h3> <p><strong>Wisconsin Watch — May 20, 2023</strong></p> <p>More from Wisconsin Watch:</p> <ul> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/wisconsin-voucher-schools-discrimination-lgbtq-disabilities/">False choice: Wisconsin taxpayers support schools that can discriminate</a> </li> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/considering-a-wisconsin-voucher-school-heres-what-parents-should-know/">Considering a Wisconsin voucher school? Here’s what parents of children who are LGBTQ+ or have a disability should know</a></li> </ul> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <h5 class="wp-block-heading">Transportation<a href="https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2022/12/how-democracy-nearly-died-in-wisconsin-republican-gerrymandering-evers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/death-on-a-dairy-farm/"></a><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/wisconsin-drivers-license-expanding-access/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a><a href="https://www.wpr.org/issue-abortion-wisconsin-supreme-court-race-protasiewicz-kelly-roe" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/wisconsin-election-officials-want-to-revive-critical-plan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a></strong></h5> <figure class="wp-block-image"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/how-would-widening-milwaukees-i-94-affect-residents-near-the-highway/"><img src="https://mcusercontent.com/91b0dfab9d494b66c92b76777/images/9362d161-0f4a-0733-1914-02aa0df6dc63.jpg" alt="" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Alayna Kohloff, a groomer for Central Bark Milwaukee Westside, and her dog, Willie, play outside the doggy daycare center in Milwaukee on April 11, 2023. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/how-would-widening-milwaukees-i-94-affect-residents-near-the-highway/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">How would widening Milwaukee’s I-94 affect residents near the highway?</a></h3> <p><strong><strong>Wisconsin Watch — May 23, 2023</strong></strong></p> <p>Wisconsin Watch reporter Jonmaesha Beltran visited the neighborhoods along Interstate 94 and talked to those who will be directly affected by a proposed $1.2 billion expansion of the highway from six to eight lanes. The project has been in limbo for years, but was revived by Gov. Tony Evers.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <h5 class="wp-block-heading">Environment</h5> <figure class="wp-block-image"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/black-and-hispanic-communities-more-likely-to-have-drinking-water-with-pfas/"><img src="https://mcusercontent.com/91b0dfab9d494b66c92b76777/images/2fef236b-c4f1-a26e-2098-fe0ce82c44b0.jpg" alt="" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Madison resident Brad Horn collects a water sample to test for PFAS in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 8, 2022. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><a href="https://madison.com/news/local/education/local_schools/tripledemic-is-trapping-families-in-perpetual-cycle-of-illness/article_0d7d5725-db12-5163-bf35-8d33398fd71a.html" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/what-epas-nationwide-pfas-rule-means-for-wisconsin-drinking-water/"></a><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/safety-concerns-mount-at-milwaukee-countys-granite-hills-psychiatric-hospital/"></a><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/voting-wisconsin-difficult-cast-ballot/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/should-wisconsin-fund-child-care-like-it-does-roads-here-are-some-solutions-to-the-child-care-crisis/"></a><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/black-and-hispanic-communities-more-likely-to-have-drinking-water-with-pfas/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Black and Hispanic communities more likely to have drinking water with PFAS</a></strong></h3> <p><strong><strong>Grist — May 22, 2023</strong></strong></p> <p>Some 18 million Americans are exposed to PFAS contamination with a disproportionate number in Black and Hispanic communities near airports, industrial sites and military bases, according to a new Harvard University study.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <h5 class="wp-block-heading">Health</h5> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/fish-consumption-advisories-great-lakes-wisconsin-risks/"></a><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/wisconsin-republicans-kill-legalized-pot-stadium-repairs/"></a><strong><a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/baby-formula-collusion-ftc-864aeb94?mod=hp_lead_pos1">Baby-formula makers face FTC investigation for collusion</a></strong></strong></h3> <p><strong><strong>Wall Street Journal — May 24, 2023</strong></strong></p> <p>Remember <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/07/what-you-need-to-know-to-feed-your-baby-during-the-formula-shortage/">last year’s baby formula shortage?</a> The Federal Trade Commission is now investigating whether baby formula makers colluded to maintain control of tight markets in states where formula sales are subsidized by the federal government.<br /> </p> <p>More from Wisconsin Watch: ‘<a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/07/when-its-rigid-it-breaks-how-federal-rules-and-market-dominance-fueled-wisconsins-baby-formula-shortage/">When it’s rigid it breaks’: How federal rules and market dominance fueled Wisconsin’s baby formula shortage</a></p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <h5 class="wp-block-heading">Justice</h5> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><strong><a href="https://madison.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/nearly-70-of-wisconsin-snowmobile-fatalities-involve-alcohol-as-bars-dot-trails/article_b0954814-7fa2-52bd-b160-b1d803c366f3.html"></a><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/lawsuit-alleges-recreation-gov-is-cluttered-with-junk-fees/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/evers-promises-to-veto-gop-local-aid-increase-plan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a><strong><a href="https://www.typeinvestigations.org/investigation/2023/05/22/are-local-police-as-diverse-as-the-communities-they-serve/"><a href="https://www.typeinvestigations.org/investigation/2023/05/22/are-local-police-as-diverse-as-the-communities-they-serve/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">3 years after George Floyd’s death, are local police as diverse as their communities?</a></a></strong></strong></h3> <p><strong><strong>Lee Enterprises, Type Investigations — May 22, 2023</strong></strong></p> <p>A survey of 105 police departments serving diverse communities found nearly three-quarters had gaps of 10 percentage points when comparing the diversity of their staff to the broader community. Milwaukee, a city with 67% people of color, has a police force with 36% people of color, a gap of more than 30 points. Madison had one of the narrowest gaps of only about 5 percentage points.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <h5 class="wp-block-heading">Fact briefs</h5> <div class="wp-block-media-text alignwide is-stacked-on-mobile" style="grid-template-columns:25% auto"> <figure class="wp-block-media-text__media"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/did-the-wisconsin-assembly-vote-to-require-law-enforcement-officers-in-milwaukee-public-schools/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Wisconsin_Watch_fact_brief-782x409.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1278996 size-full" /></a></figure> <div class="wp-block-media-text__content"> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/did-the-wisconsin-assembly-vote-to-require-law-enforcement-officers-in-milwaukee-public-schools/"><strong>Did the Wisconsin Assembly vote to require law enforcement officers in Milwaukee public schools? (Yes)</strong></a></h3> <p><strong>Wisconsin Watch — May 25, 2023</strong></p> </p></div> </div> <div class="wp-block-media-text alignwide is-stacked-on-mobile" style="grid-template-columns:25% auto"> <figure class="wp-block-media-text__media"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/does-wisconsin-sen-tammy-baldwin-vote-with-joe-bidens-agenda-95-of-the-time/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Wisconsin_Watch_fact_brief-782x409.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1278996 size-full" /></a></figure> <div class="wp-block-media-text__content"> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/does-wisconsin-sen-tammy-baldwin-vote-with-joe-bidens-agenda-95-of-the-time/"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/does-wisconsin-sen-tammy-baldwin-vote-with-joe-bidens-agenda-95-of-the-time/"><strong>Does Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin vote with Joe Biden’s agenda 95% of the time?</strong></a><strong> (Yes)</strong></strong></a></h3> <p><strong>Wisconsin Watch — May 25, 2023</strong></p> </p></div> </div> <div class="wp-block-media-text alignwide is-stacked-on-mobile" style="grid-template-columns:25% auto"> <figure class="wp-block-media-text__media"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/is-tom-tiffany-rated-wisconsins-most-conservative-us-house-member/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Wisconsin_Watch_fact_brief-782x409.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1278996 size-full" /></a></figure> <div class="wp-block-media-text__content"> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/is-tom-tiffany-rated-wisconsins-most-conservative-us-house-member/">Is Tom Tiffany rated Wisconsin’s most conservative US House member?</a> (Yes)</strong></h3> <p><strong>Wisconsin Watch — May 23, 2023</strong></p> </p></div> </div> <div class="wp-block-media-text alignwide is-stacked-on-mobile" style="grid-template-columns:25% auto"> <figure class="wp-block-media-text__media"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/did-wisconsin-republicans-block-a-state-sales-tax-exemption-for-feminine-products-and-breastfeeding-equipment/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Wisconsin_Watch_fact_brief-782x409.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1278996 size-full" /></a></figure> <div class="wp-block-media-text__content"> <h3 class="wp-block-heading"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/did-wisconsin-republicans-block-a-state-sales-tax-exemption-for-feminine-products-and-breastfeeding-equipment/"><strong><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/did-wisconsin-republicans-block-a-state-sales-tax-exemption-for-feminine-products-and-breastfeeding-equipment/">Did Wisconsin Republicans block a state sales tax exemption for feminine products and breastfeeding equipment?</a> (Yes)</strong></strong></a></h3> <p><strong>Wisconsin Watch — May 23, 2023</strong></p> </p></div> </div> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <p>Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing. </p> <p>Thanks for reading!</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/wisconsin-weekly-private-schools-can-discriminate-against-students-with-disabilities/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1279425&ga3=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard