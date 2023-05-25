Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted on legislation in line with President Joe Biden’s position 95.5% of the time during the 117th Congress (2021–22), according to data analysis by FiveThirtyEight.

However, Baldwin has one of the lower Biden alignment scores among Democrats, with 41 Democrats and independents in the Senate having higher levels of alignment than Baldwin.

The analysis also details how Baldwin’s actual support for Biden-backed policies is greater than what would be predicted given his low vote margin in Wisconsin in 2020.

Baldwin is rated as one of the most liberal members of the U.S. Senate, according to several rating systems.

Because of her progressive policies on Medicare for All and police reform, some commentators expected Biden to pick her as his running mate in the 2020 election, though he ultimately chose then-Sen. Kamala Harris.

