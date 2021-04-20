The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is committed to transparency and dedicated to investigative reporting that has a direct impact on lives throughout the state.

We are proud to present our annual reports to showcase the work we’ve done throughout the year and to further show our commitment to our mission and guiding values.

Our mission: To increase the quality, quantity and understanding of investigative journalism to foster an informed citizenry and strengthen democracy.

Our guiding values: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions.

