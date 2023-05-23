Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The latest annual legislative scorecard from the American Conservative Union ranked Rep. Tom Tiffany the most conservative of the eight-member Wisconsin U.S. House delegation.

The ratings by the group’s Center for Legislative Accountability were released April 24, 2023. They are based on House members’ votes on select bills.

Tiffany, a Republican who represents most of northern Wisconsin, received a 97% rating for 2022, 2021 and for his tenure in the House. He has served since 2020.

Ranking second was Republican Glenn Grothman. His ratings were 88% in 2022, 95% in 2021 and 92% for his tenure. Grothman, who represents part of eastern Wisconsin, has been in the House since 2015.

Tiffany is considering a run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024.

Several rating systems rank Baldwin as one of the most liberal Senate members.

A member of Congress since 1999 and a senator since 2013, Baldwin received a 2% lifetime rating from the conservative group.

