The Legacy Society is a group of supporters of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism who have included the Center in their estate plans, including wills, trusts, retirement plan distributions, and life insurance. They are visionary philanthropists who want to ensure financial stability and a strong future for the Center.
Members of the Legacy Society invest in the Center’s long- term resilience, investigative reporting and the training of future generations of investigative journalists and news entrepreneurs. Public acknowledgment of these gifts inspires others to do the same.
Your planned gift makes you a lifetime member of the Legacy Society.
Ways to join the Legacy Society
Bequests
Including the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism in your will, trust, or estate plan is as simple as including this language:
“I hereby give, devise and bequeath to the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism (WCIJ Inc.), a nonprofit, non- stock Wisconsin corporation with principal offices in Madison, Wisconsin, ___ percent of the rest, residue and remainder of my estate (or alternately, the sum of $_____) for its general purposes.”
Retirement plan
Name the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism as a beneficiary of your IRA (including eligible qualified charitable distribution), 401(k), 403(b), or other retirement plan. Simply make the change with your plan provider with a Change of Beneficiary Form. Beneficiary changes do not need to involve your estate lawyer and are easy and revocable. No income tax is due on the distribution to the Center.
Life insurance
The gift of a life insurance policy is deductible as a charitable contribution. If you continue to pay premiums after making your gift, the premiums are also tax-deductible.
Contact
Please contact us with any questions.
We look forward to discussing how you can impact the future of journalism and democracy in Wisconsin and beyond.
If you have already included the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism in your estate plan, we want to hear from you so we can acknowledge your generosity!
Jay Burseth, Development Director
262-352-6944
jburseth@wisconsinwatch.org
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism Fifth Floor, Vilas Hall
821 University Ave.
Madison, WI 53706
Not quite ready to join the Legacy Society? You can always donate to the Center with any amount that is right for you!