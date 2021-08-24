The Legacy Society is a group of supporters of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism who have included the Center in their estate plans, including wills, trusts, retirement plan distributions, and life insurance. They are visionary philanthropists who want to ensure financial stability and a strong future for the Center.

Members of the Legacy Society invest in the Center’s long- term resilience, investigative reporting and the training of future generations of investigative journalists and news entrepreneurs. Public acknowledgment of these gifts inspires others to do the same.

Your planned gift makes you a lifetime member of the Legacy Society.

A selection of Wisconsin Watch staff are seen in Madison Wis., on July 20, 2021. Your gift to the Center helps ensure the future of investigative journalism in Wisconsin. Credit: Narayan Mahon / Wisconsin Watch

Ways to join the Legacy Society

Bequests

Including the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism in your will, trust, or estate plan is as simple as including this language:

“I hereby give, devise and bequeath to the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism (WCIJ Inc.), a nonprofit, non- stock Wisconsin corporation with principal offices in Madison, Wisconsin, ___ percent of the rest, residue and remainder of my estate (or alternately, the sum of $_____) for its general purposes.”

Retirement plan

Name the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism as a beneficiary of your IRA (including eligible qualified charitable distribution), 401(k), 403(b), or other retirement plan. Simply make the change with your plan provider with a Change of Beneficiary Form. Beneficiary changes do not need to involve your estate lawyer and are easy and revocable. No income tax is due on the distribution to the Center.

Life insurance

The gift of a life insurance policy is deductible as a charitable contribution. If you continue to pay premiums after making your gift, the premiums are also tax-deductible.

Contact

Please contact us with any questions.

We look forward to discussing how you can impact the future of journalism and democracy in Wisconsin and beyond.

If you have already included the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism in your estate plan, we want to hear from you so we can acknowledge your generosity!

Jay Burseth, Development Director

262-352-6944

jburseth@wisconsinwatch.org



Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism Fifth Floor, Vilas Hall

821 University Ave.

Madison, WI 53706

Not quite ready to join the Legacy Society? You can always donate to the Center with any amount that is right for you!