Yes.

A bill approved May 17, 2023 by the Wisconsin Assembly in a vote of 56 to 36 includes a provision that would require Milwaukee Public Schools to hire 25 school resource officers to be present at schools. An amendment requires officers to complete a 40-hour training course. The bill will now be considered by the Senate.

Milwaukee Public Schools previously paid officers to patrol outside its buildings and events, but ended its contract with the Milwaukee Police Department in 2020 in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

School resource officers are sworn law enforcement officers and are typically armed, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers. The association estimates that about 20% of all K-12 schools in the U.S. have school resource officers.

