Yes.

On May 2, 2023, the Republican-controlled budget committee of the Wisconsin Legislature, the Joint Committee on Finance, voted to exclude the sales tax exemption for menstrual products proposed in Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 budget.

The committee also removed exemptions for diapers. Those tax exemptions would have reduced revenue by $32.8 million over two years, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Republicans also stripped out a proposed tax exemption for breastfeeding equipment at a cost of $1.2 million over two years.

In a single vote, the committee removed 545 proposals from the budget, including an enrollment freeze in the voucher school program, marijuana legalization and repeal of a tax exemption for farm-raised deer sales.

Republicans similarly rejected a large number of proposals in Evers’ previous two biannual budgets, which included some of the same items that were proposed and rejected this session.

