Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wisconsin Weekly is a Friday news roundup of reports from Wisconsin Watch and other trusted news outlets. Access to some stories may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing, and sign up to get our free newsletters here.

Of note: The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued two decisions this week supporting crime victims, with only Justice Ann Walsh Bradley dissenting in both cases. The longest-tenured justice faces re-election in 2025 and Republicans see her liberal position favoring defendant civil rights as a vulnerability. Wisconsin Watch previously noted how the last time liberals wrote majority opinions in the early 2000s, they were criticized for protecting civil liberties over victim rights. Two of the court’s liberals, a former crime victims advocate and a former prosecutor, were in the majority this week, a reminder that even though liberals are poised to hold a 4-3 majority on Aug. 1 when another former prosecutor joins the bench, that doesn’t mean they’ll be taking the liberal position on defendant rights.

If you value this reporting, please consider contributing to our spring fundraising campaign.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Thanks for reading!

Criminal justice

The Associated Press — May 16, 2023

A Wisconsin constitutional amendment approved by voters two years ago, known as Marsy’s Law, was properly worded, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a 6-1 decision. In a separate 5-2 decision, the court ruled that Marsy’s Law overturned a 30-year-old court precedent that allowed criminal defendants to have a judge review a victim’s health records.

Teneshia Bracey, stepmother of Christopher Miller, collects herself during a vigil for her stepson at the Capitol. Miller’s family has been searching for him for six months. (John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal)

Wisconsin State Journal — May 19, 2023

The family of a man missing since November are seeking a meeting with law enforcement as questions continue to swirl about what happened and which police agency is in charge of the case.

Environment

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 15, 2023

A Kewaunee County CAFO will install manure treatment technology instead of monitoring ground well contamination as part of a settlement reached with the Department of Natural Resources.

Earlier from Wisconsin Watch:

Economy

Wisconsin Watch reporting intern Zhen Wang interviews Shelbie Bertolasi at her home in Waukesha, Wis., on Dec. 1, 2021. Bertolasi suffers from chronic Lyme disease. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — May 12, 2023

Wisconsin Watch reporter Zhen Wang gives a behind-the-scenes look at how she landed a major story on Chinese prisoners manufacturing Milwaukee Tool gloves. The story ran on the front page of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and has been the most-read story of the month at wiscosinwatch.org.

More from Wisconsin Watch: Chinese prisoners: We were forced to make Milwaukee Tool gloves for cents each day

Racial disparities

The Associated Press — May 17, 2023

States often reimburse crime victims for funeral costs, lost wages, medical bills and other expenses, but Black victims and families are more likely than whites to be denied for subjective reasons such as a determination that they did something to provoke the crime.

Earlier from Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service:

Fact briefs

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Thanks for reading!