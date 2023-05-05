Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The Hill rated the seat held by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., as one of the eight most likely to flip from one party to the other in the 2024 elections, saying Wisconsin “remains a crucial battleground state with a propensity to swing wildly from one election to another.”

CNN rated the seat as one of the 10 most likely to flip, saying the competitiveness of Wisconsin “shouldn’t be underestimated.”

The Washington Examiner pegged the seat as one of the eight most likely to flip, saying Republicans benefit from the momentum of the November re-election of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Baldwin announced in April 2023 that she will run for a third term.

No Republican has officially announced a run against her. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany in April bought two website domain names in preparation for a potential bid.

