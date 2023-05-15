Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.

Yes.

Democratic donors in Florida are trying to persuade former National Basketball Association stars Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill to run for a Florida U.S. Senate seat in 2024, NBC News reported May 8, 2023.

Wade, 41, led Marquette University to a Final Four appearance in the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament in 2003.

He then played for the Miami Heat in 15 of his 17 seasons in the NBA, ending in 2019.

The Florida donors and party operatives are seeking a high-profile candidate to run as a Democrat against Republican Sen. Rick Scott, NBC reported.

Scott, the former governor, was elected to the Senate in 2018. He defeated the incumbent, Democrat Bill Nelson, by 50.1% to 49.9%.

Cook Political Report rates the 2024 race as “likely Republican.”

Wade stated that he and his family moved out of Florida in support of his 15-year-old transgender daughter after state lawmakers pushed to implement anti-LGBTQ laws there.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

