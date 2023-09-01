Wisconsin Weekly is a roundup of the week’s top headlines from around the state by Wisconsin Watch and other trusted news outlets.
- A trove of emails highlights the chaotic first week of the new Supreme Court term
- Evidence against Meagan Wolfe lacking at Senate hearing
- Lead poisoning in Milwaukee pits families against landlords
- Republicans revive income tax cut proposal
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.
Supreme Court
Wisconsin Supreme Court emails detail chaotic first week of liberal control
Wisconsin Watch — Aug. 29, 2023
Wisconsin Watch obtained a trove of emails that show how the liberal majority rushed to exert its control over the state Supreme Court while conservatives tried to slow everything down.
More from Wisconsin Watch: Read the emails from the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s first week under liberal rule
More from the Associated Press:
Elections
Evidence lacking in GOP case against top Wisconsin election official Meagan Wolfe
Wisconsin Watch — Sept. 1, 2023
A Senate committee held a hearing on Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe’s disputed renomination. Many of the arguments made against her relate to decisions made by the bipartisan commission, including before she started.
Health
Milwaukee renters face higher lead poisoning risks as city struggles to hold landlords accountable
Wisconsin Watch — Aug. 28, 2023
Some 200,000 rental units in Milwaukee are contaminated by lead paint but landlords have little incentive to renovate and regulators provide little oversight.
More from Wisconsin Watch:
- Milwaukee regulators can force landlords to fix lead hazards, but only if they can find them
- President Biden’s EPA proposes tougher lead dust rules. Here’s what it means in Wisconsin.
- Worried about lead as a Wisconsin tenant or property owner? Here’s what to know.
Taxes
Assembly GOP revives income tax cut after Wisconsin governor vetoed similar plan
The Associated Press — Aug. 29, 2023
Republicans introduced a new $3 billion income tax cut, which lowers the tax rate on income between $27,630 and $304,170 for individuals to 4.4%. It also exempts the first $150,000 of retirement income for those over 67. It does not call for a cut to the top tax rate, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed in the state budget.
Education
Wisconsin private schools object to their finances being made public
WPR — Aug. 29, 2023
The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee rejected a Department of Public Instruction proposal to include private voucher schools that receive public funding in an online financial reporting portal for public schools.
More from WPR: Conservative groups say voucher school financial data will be misinterpreted if included in public dashboard