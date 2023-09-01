Elections

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, left, has become the scapegoat of election deniers, conspiracy theorists and those disillusioned with the result of the 2020 election, despite a lack of evidence that she mishandled the election. Here, she is seen during a September 2018 meeting of the Elections Commission with Commissioner Dean Knudson. (Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — Sept. 1, 2023

A Senate committee held a hearing on Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe’s disputed renomination. Many of the arguments made against her relate to decisions made by the bipartisan commission, including before she started.

Health

Deanna Branch sits with her son Aidan, now 10, in the bedroom of a Milwaukee apartment they were moving out of on July 1, 2023. Beginning in 2015 Aidan was twice sent to Children’s Wisconsin hospital with severe lead poisoning due to hazards in a previous aging rental in Milwaukee. (Sara Stathas for Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — Aug. 28, 2023

Some 200,000 rental units in Milwaukee are contaminated by lead paint but landlords have little incentive to renovate and regulators provide little oversight.

Taxes

Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Mark Born details a nearly $3 billion income tax cut proposal at a Capitol news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (Scott Bauer / Associated Press)

The Associated Press — Aug. 29, 2023

Republicans introduced a new $3 billion income tax cut, which lowers the tax rate on income between $27,630 and $304,170 for individuals to 4.4%. It also exempts the first $150,000 of retirement income for those over 67. It does not call for a cut to the top tax rate, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed in the state budget.

Education

WPR — Aug. 29, 2023

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee rejected a Department of Public Instruction proposal to include private voucher schools that receive public funding in an online financial reporting portal for public schools.



