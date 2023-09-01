Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wisconsin Weekly is a roundup of the week’s top headlines from around the state by Wisconsin Watch and other trusted news outlets.

  • A trove of emails highlights the chaotic first week of the new Supreme Court term
  • Evidence against Meagan Wolfe lacking at Senate hearing
  • Lead poisoning in Milwaukee pits families against landlords
  • Republicans revive income tax cut proposal

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing. 

Supreme Court

Justice Janet Protasiewicz, center, celebrates her victory on election night on April 4, 2023, with Justices Rebecca Dallet, left, Jill Karofsky, far left, and Ann Walsh Bradley, far right. The liberal majority has moved quickly to assert its control over the court. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Supreme Court emails detail chaotic first week of liberal control

Wisconsin Watch — Aug. 29, 2023

Wisconsin Watch obtained a trove of emails that show how the liberal majority rushed to exert its control over the state Supreme Court while conservatives tried to slow everything down.

More from Wisconsin Watch: Read the emails from the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s first week under liberal rule

More from the Associated Press:

Elections

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, left, has become the scapegoat of election deniers, conspiracy theorists and those disillusioned with the result of the 2020 election, despite a lack of evidence that she mishandled the election. Here, she is seen during a September 2018 meeting of the Elections Commission with Commissioner Dean Knudson. (Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch)

Evidence lacking in GOP case against top Wisconsin election official Meagan Wolfe

Wisconsin Watch — Sept. 1, 2023

A Senate committee held a hearing on Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe’s disputed renomination. Many of the arguments made against her relate to decisions made by the bipartisan commission, including before she started.

Health

Deanna Branch sits with her son Aidan, now 10, in the bedroom of a Milwaukee apartment they were moving out of on July 1, 2023. Beginning in 2015 Aidan was twice sent to Children’s Wisconsin hospital with severe lead poisoning due to hazards in a previous aging rental in Milwaukee. (Sara Stathas for Wisconsin Watch)

Milwaukee renters face higher lead poisoning risks as city struggles to hold landlords accountable

Wisconsin Watch — Aug. 28, 2023

Some 200,000 rental units in Milwaukee are contaminated by lead paint but landlords have little incentive to renovate and regulators provide little oversight.

More from Wisconsin Watch:

Taxes

Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Mark Born details a nearly $3 billion income tax cut proposal at a Capitol news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (Scott Bauer / Associated Press)

Assembly GOP revives income tax cut after Wisconsin governor vetoed similar plan

The Associated Press — Aug. 29, 2023

Republicans introduced a new $3 billion income tax cut, which lowers the tax rate on income between $27,630 and $304,170 for individuals to 4.4%. It also exempts the first $150,000 of retirement income for those over 67. It does not call for a cut to the top tax rate, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed in the state budget.

Education

Wisconsin private schools object to their finances being made public

WPR — Aug. 29, 2023

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee rejected a Department of Public Instruction proposal to include private voucher schools that receive public funding in an online financial reporting portal for public schools.

More from WPR: Conservative groups say voucher school financial data will be misinterpreted if included in public dashboard

Creative Commons License

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Popular stories from Wisconsin Watch

The byline "Wisconsin Watch" represents members of the Wisconsin Watch editorial and business staff.