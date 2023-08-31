Reading Time: 1 minute

No.

The Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 16, 2023, reiterated that, for treating COVID-19, it has not approved and does not recommend the drug ivermectin.

The federal agency said:

“Although FDA has approved ivermectin for certain uses in humans and animals, it has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19, nor has the agency stated that it is safe or effective for that use.”

The FDA said it made the statement because of false claims circulated in recent days.

In an Aug. 11 interview with Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said “the FDA is now saying that it’s OK to take ivermectin if you have COVID.”

FDA lawyers had said Aug. 8 that doctors can prescribe ivermectin and other medications for a purpose not explicitly approved by the FDA.

That was not a change in FDA policy.

