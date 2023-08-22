Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

National polls put Donald Trump roughly 40 percentage points ahead of other 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

Here’s a look at two polling averages as of Aug. 21, 2023, two days before the first presidential debate in Milwaukee:

FiveThirtyEight: Trump, 52%; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 15% (37-point difference).

Real Clear Politics: Trump, 56%; DeSantis, 15% (41 points).

Here are recent polls:

CBS News/YouGov, released Aug. 20: Trump, 62%; DeSantis, 16% (46 points).

Emerson College, Aug. 19: Trump, 56%; DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, 10% (46 points).

Fox News, Aug. 16: Trump, 53%; DeSantis, 16% (37 points).

Morning Consult, Aug. 15: Trump, 57%; DeSantis, 16% (41 points).

Candidates in the Milwaukee debate must pledge not to participate in debates the GOP doesn’t sanction. Trump said prior to the debate that he planned not to attend.

Wisconsin has been decided by less than 1 percentage point in four of the last six presidential elections.

