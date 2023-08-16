Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The candidate who carried Wisconsin in the 2020, 2016, 2004 and 2000 presidential elections won the state by less than 1 percentage point.

2020: Democrat Joe Biden, 49.5%; Republican Donald Trump 48.8%.

2016: Trump, 47.2%; Democrat Hillary Clinton, 46.5%.

2004: Democrat John Kerry, 49.7%; Republican George W. Bush, 49.3%.

2000: Democrat Al Gore, 47.8%; Bush, 47.6%.

Democrat Barack Obama won Wisconsin by 6.7 percentage points in 2012 and 13.9 percentage points in 2008.

The first Republican presidential debate for the 2024 election is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Republicans will choose a nominee at their national convention in Milwaukee in July 2024. The Democrats’ convention is in Chicago in August 2024.

Election experts say Wisconsin is one of a handful of battleground states that could decide the 2024 presidential contest.

