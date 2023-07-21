Elections Attorney General Josh Kaul attends a campaign event for himself and other Democratic candidates Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Middleton, Wis. (Angela Major / WPR) After Michigan charges against false electors, no word on Wisconsin investigation Wisconsin Public Radio — July 19, 2023 The 16 Michigan Republicans who signed documents falsely declaring that Donald Trump had won the state’s 2020 election were charged with crimes under Michigan law. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has declined to say whether there is an investigation into Wisconsin’s 10 fake GOP electors, one of whom is a Wisconsin Elections Commission member, but his office said he “strongly believes that those who committed crimes in an effort to unlawfully subvert the outcome of an election should be held accountable.”

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — July 18, 2023

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe acknowledged this week she has been interviewed by the special prosecutor probing Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The Madison city clerk and Milwaukee Election Commission executive director were also interviewed. Trump was alerted Sunday he is a target of the probe.

Education

Gov. Tony Evers signs the Wisconsin 2023-25 biennial budget on July 5, 2023, in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

The Associated Press — July 19, 2023

Wisconsin has joined at least 31 states and the District of Columbia in taking a phonics-based approach to reading instruction. Students in grades K-3 will be tested three times a year and those who fall behind will receive additional summer instruction.

Environment

A member of the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission is seen on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014 collecting a lake trout in support of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Fish Monitoring and Surveillance Program. Two other EPA programs tested Great Lakes fish for PFAS from 2013 to 2015. (Courtesy of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.)

Door County Knock — July 19, 2023

If proposed federal regulations of PFAS chemicals were applied by state and local regulators, fish taken from Green Bay could be deemed unsafe to eat. Environmental research shows those who regularly eat freshwater fish have higher levels in their bodies of the “forever chemicals” found in firefighting foam, nonstick cookware and other household products.

More on PFAS from the Wisconsin State Journal: Budget funds PFAS cleanup, but now Wisconsin lawmakers have to agree on how to spend the money.

This week’s Wisconsin Watch headlines

Disinformation

Information disorder has proliferated on social media. But there are ways to inoculate yourself from misinformation and disinformation. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — July 20, 2023

Wisconsin Watch disinformation reporter Phoebe Petrovic provides an explanation of “information disorder” — what it is, how to spot the different types and how to protect yourself.

Economy

The Milwaukee Tool global headquarters are seen at 13135 West Lisbon Road, Brookfield, Wis., on March 9, 2023. Walmart is no longer listing Milwaukee Tool-branded gloves on its online marketplace and does not sell them in stores — responding to allegations that the tool company subcontractor relied on forced Chinese prison labor to manufacture certain models of gloves. (Jim Malewitz / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — July 17, 2023

The country’s largest retailer has stopped selling Milwaukee Tool gloves allegedly made with Chinese prison labor. The news comes as Congress is probing the company’s supply chain practices in response to a Wisconsin Watch investigation.