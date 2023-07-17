Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a part of the 2023-25 state budget that would have prohibited people from using Medicaid to pay for some transgender health services.

The veto allows Medicaid payment for gender reassignment surgery, and for puberty-blocking medicine used for the purposes of gender dysphoria or gender transition.

Medicaid is state-federal program that provides health services for low-income adults and others, such as people with disabilities.

Neither the budget provision, approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, nor the Democratic governor’s veto addressed minors choosing gender reassignment surgery.

The Associated Press reported that nationally, such surgeries aren’t offered until a patient becomes a legal adult, though exceptions are made for minor teens who meet certain criteria.

