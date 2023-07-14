Milwaukee Milwaukee council approves sales tax hike as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy The Associated Press — July 11, 2023 Milwaukee agreed to raise a 2% sales tax as part of a deal between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature to provide more funding to municipalities and allow the state’s largest city to honor its pension commitments. The city was projected to become insolvent by 2025 if nothing was done.

Legislature

Adam Gibbs, a visiting fellow of the Opportunity Solutions Project, the lobbying arm of the Foundation for Government Accountability, testifies at one of three separate April 12, 2023, committee hearings for bills that would restrict state benefits for unemployed and low income residents. He previously worked for several lawmakers, most recently as the communications director for state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. (Screenshot via WisconsinEye)

Wisconsin Watch — July 11, 2023

The Florida-based Foundation for Government Accountability and its lobbying arm, the Opportunity Solutions Project, has courted Republican lawmakers across the country to enact more barriers to voting and accessing social programs. Reporter Jacob Resneck reports on how that works in Wisconsin.

Economy

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — July 11, 2023

A bipartisan congressional effort is underway to probe the production of Milwaukee Tool gloves using Chinese labor. Lawmakers cited Wisconsin Watch reporter Zhen Wang’s recent investigation into this issue saying, “We understand that Milwaukee Tool may have strongly worded policies against the use of forced labor … but the evidence in this case is very compelling.”

Environment

Madison, Wis., resident Brad Horn collects a water sample to test for PFAS in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 8, 2022. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

Kaiser Health News — July 12, 2023

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a rule requiring companies to report whether their products contain toxic “forever” chemicals, known as PFAS. The rule excludes pesticides, foods and food additives, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices, and accounts for only a tenth of the 12,000 types of PFAS chemicals.

The Associated Press — July 13, 2023

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, working with the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Cooperative, are challenging the state’s ability to require large farming operations to monitor groundwater pollution and draw up manure management plans.

Courts

Wisconsin Examiner — July 14, 2023

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority denied a request from the Wisconsin State Bar to allow lawyers to use a diversity, equity, inclusion and access course as part of their continuing education requirement. Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote a concurring opinion in which she laid out the conservative case against DEI and said such courses would create a “goose-stepping brigade of attorneys.”

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — July 10, 2023

Wisconsin Examiner — July 14, 2023

A federal judge ruled in favor of an 11-year-old transgender student whose family challenged Mukwonago School District’s policy requiring students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender assigned at birth.