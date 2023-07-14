Wisconsin Weekly is a roundup of the week’s top stories from around the state by Wisconsin Watch and trusted news outlets. Access to some stories may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing, and sign up to get our free newsletters here.
In this issue:
- Milwaukee City Council approves 2% sales tax to stave off bankruptcy, service cuts
- How billionaires court Wisconsin Republicans to pass legislation
- Milwaukee Tool story draws attention in Congress
- Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects diversity, equity and inclusion training for lawyers
Milwaukee
Milwaukee council approves sales tax hike as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy
The Associated Press — July 11, 2023
Milwaukee agreed to raise a 2% sales tax as part of a deal between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature to provide more funding to municipalities and allow the state’s largest city to honor its pension commitments. The city was projected to become insolvent by 2025 if nothing was done.
Legislature
Wisconsin billionaires quietly bankroll effort to shrink state’s social safety net
Wisconsin Watch — July 11, 2023
The Florida-based Foundation for Government Accountability and its lobbying arm, the Opportunity Solutions Project, has courted Republican lawmakers across the country to enact more barriers to voting and accessing social programs. Reporter Jacob Resneck reports on how that works in Wisconsin.
Economy
Congress asks Milwaukee Tool for answers on human rights in China. Here are takeaways from a hearing Tuesday
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — July 11, 2023
A bipartisan congressional effort is underway to probe the production of Milwaukee Tool gloves using Chinese labor. Lawmakers cited Wisconsin Watch reporter Zhen Wang’s recent investigation into this issue saying, “We understand that Milwaukee Tool may have strongly worded policies against the use of forced labor … but the evidence in this case is very compelling.”
Environment
Proposed PFAS rule would cost companies estimated $1B; lacks limits and cleanup requirement
Kaiser Health News — July 12, 2023
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a rule requiring companies to report whether their products contain toxic “forever” chemicals, known as PFAS. The rule excludes pesticides, foods and food additives, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices, and accounts for only a tenth of the 12,000 types of PFAS chemicals.
Read previous PFAS coverage from Wisconsin Watch.
Groups argue Wisconsin regulators can’t make factory farms obtain preemptive pollution permits
The Associated Press — July 13, 2023
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, working with the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Cooperative, are challenging the state’s ability to require large farming operations to monitor groundwater pollution and draw up manure management plans.
Read previous groundwater coverage from Wisconsin Watch.
Courts
Wisconsin Supreme Court denies State Bar request to start DEI training
Wisconsin Examiner — July 14, 2023
The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority denied a request from the Wisconsin State Bar to allow lawyers to use a diversity, equity, inclusion and access course as part of their continuing education requirement. Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote a concurring opinion in which she laid out the conservative case against DEI and said such courses would create a “goose-stepping brigade of attorneys.”
Read previous coverage from Wisconsin Watch: Who are the liberal and conservative members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court?
Judge grants temporary restraining order in Mukwonago bathroom lawsuit
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — July 10, 2023
Wisconsin Examiner — July 14, 2023
A federal judge ruled in favor of an 11-year-old transgender student whose family challenged Mukwonago School District’s policy requiring students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender assigned at birth.