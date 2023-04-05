Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here are shortened biographies of the justices from the Wisconsin Supreme Court website.

Conservative justices

Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler was elected to the Supreme Court in 2007 and re-elected in 2017. In 2021, she was chosen by members of the court to serve as chief justice. Before joining the high court, Kingsland Ziegler was a Washington County Circuit Court judge, appointed in 1997, elected in 1998 and re-elected in 2004. Prior to that, Kingsland Ziegler was in private practice, where she engaged in civil litigation. She also served as a pro bono special assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County in 1992 and 1996. Immediately prior to serving as a circuit court judge, she was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Kingsland Ziegler’s current term expires in 2027.

Justice Patience Drake Roggensack was elected to the Supreme Court in 2003 and re-elected in 2013. In 2015, she was chosen by members of the court to serve as chief justice. She was re-elected to serve as chief justice in 2017 and 2019. Before joining the Supreme Court, Roggensack was elected to the Court of Appeals in 1996 and re-elected in 2002. Prior to becoming a judge, Roggensack practiced law for 16 years in state and federal courts. Her current term expires July 31, 2023. She is retiring, to be replaced by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who won a 10-year term on Tuesday.

Justice Brian Hagedorn was elected to the Supreme Court in 2019. Prior to that, he was a judge on the Court of Appeals, having been appointed in 2015 and elected in 2017. Prior to his judicial service, Hagedorn served for almost five years as chief legal counsel to Gov. Scott Walker, as an assistant attorney general at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, as a law clerk for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, and as an attorney in private practice at one of Milwaukee’s largest law firms. His current term ends in 2029.

Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley was elected to the Supreme Court in 2016 after being appointed by Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. Before joining the Supreme Court, Bradley served as a District I Court of Appeals judge (appointed 2015), a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge (appointed 2012, elected 2013) and worked as an attorney in private practice (1996-2012), including serving as vice president of legal operations for a global software company. Grassl Bradley’s current term expires in 2026.

Liberal justices

Justice Jill J. Karofsky was elected to the Supreme Court in 2020. Before her election to the high court, Karofsky served as a judge on the Dane County Circuit Court to which she was elected in 2017. Prior to becoming a judge, Karofsky was the executive director of the Office of Crime Victim Services for the state Department of Justice. She previously served as an assistant state attorney general, an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, general counsel for the National Conference of Bar Examiners, and as an assistant district attorney and deputy district attorney for Dane County. Her current term expires in 2030.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, was elected to the Supreme Court in 1995 and re-elected in 2005 and 2015. A native of Richland Center, Wisconsin, Walsh Bradley was a high school teacher before entering the University of Wisconsin Law School, where she earned her law degree. Bradley was in private practice until becoming a circuit court judge in Marathon County in 1985. Her current term expires in 2025.

Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet was elected to the Supreme Court in 2018. Before joining the high court, Frank Dallet was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2008 and re-elected in 2014. Prior to that, Dallet was an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County from 1996 to1999 and again from 2002 to 2007. She was the presiding court commissioner for Milwaukee County in 2007 and 2008. Frank Dallet was a special assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin from 1999 to 2002 and taught as an adjunct law professor at Marquette University Law School from 2005 to 2008. Her current term expires in 2028.

