Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, composed of part-time board members, oversees the city’s fire and police departments.

The nine commissioners are appointed by the mayor, approved by the Common Council and supported by a full-time staff.

The commission sets policy and hires the chiefs of both departments. The chiefs run day-to-day operations.

The commission was created in 1885 by state law as a way to remove fire and police services from politics.

The Wisconsin Legislature on June 14, 2023 approved a wide-ranging bill that includes changes to the commission.

Policymaking authority would be transferred from the commission to the two chiefs.

Additionally, one of the commission members would have to be chosen from nominations made by the police union and one by the firefighters’ union. Those members could not be current employees of either department.

