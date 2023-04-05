Reading Time: 3 minutes

This transcript is based on video posted on YouTube by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Well Wisconsin, guess what? We did it! We did ‘em.

I want to thank all of you for being here this evening to celebrate this wonderful victory. Today’s results have been over a year in the making. I’ve been traveling this entire state for the last year. I could not have done it without the hard work and dedication of all of you right here in this room. Thank you.

Just over a year ago I got into this race. I made the decision because I saw that Wisconsinites were ready for common sense and fairness on their Supreme Court.

Thank you Kathy!

They were ready to put aside the partisanship and put aside the extremism and to have an impartial court and a court that makes decisions based on the law not on a political agenda.

My career and my community has really prepared me for this evening tonight. I was born and raised nearby on the south side of Milwaukee to hard-working parents. I went to UW-M on the U-bus. I went to Marquette Law School. And I worked my way through college as a waitress. Guess where? None other than Mark’s Home of the Big Boy-Point Loomis.

Throughout my career I’ve seen our judicial system up close, and I believe in something that is universal to Wisconsinites all across our state, and that is that everyone should get a fair shot to demand justice and not feel like the thumb is on the scale against them.

I care deeply about this state. It has been my home my entire life. And I care deeply about all of you — the people of the state of Wisconsin. You are the only client I have ever served throughout my 35-year career in the law.

I knew …

(Crowd yells, “We love you.”)

I love you all!

I knew that the people of Wisconsin expected and deserved more from their Supreme Court. I also want to thank my wonderful husband Greg. Thank you.

(Crowd: “Greg, Greg, Greg.”)

Oh he likes that!

He’s been by my side through the ups and downs of this campaign.

(Greg: “And my name’s not Randy Nass.”)

His name’s not Randy Nass. He’s truly been the best support system. I thank him for believing in me.

Words cannot really express my gratitude and pride that I have for all the components that made up this campaign — and the hope that I have for the future of Wisconsin.

It is the absolute honor of a lifetime to be elected as your next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. These incredible results that we had this evening would not have been possible without the voters of the state of Wisconsin who showed up at the polls and used the power of their ballot to make their voices heard.

So finally, to the people of this beautiful state of Wisconsin, I thank you.

Today’s results mean two very important and special things. First it means that Wisconsin voters have made their voices heard. They’ve chosen to reject partisan extremism in this state. And second, it means our democracy will always prevail.

Too many have tried to overturn the will of the people. Today’s results show that Wisconsinites believe in democracy and the democratic process.

Today I’m proud to stand by the promise I’ve made to every Wisconsinite — that I will always deliver justice and bring common sense to our Supreme Court.

This is a victory for all of us. You have entrusted me with great responsibility, and I will treat the role with the highest degree of integrity. I will bring the fairness and impartiality that you have all been waiting for. And I will be a part of the solution to make our Supreme Court — along with my soon-to-be new colleagues — something that we will always feel proud of.

As you all know, our state motto is ‘Forward.’ And today I am proud that we are going to be able to live up to our motto. Our state is taking a step forward to a better and brighter future where our rights and freedoms will be protected.

And while there is still work to be done, tonight we celebrate this historic victory that has obviously reignited hope in so many of us.

Again, to all of you for your hard work for your support and for your energy, thank you.”

