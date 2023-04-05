Judge Janet Protasiewicz declares victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4, 2023 in Milwaukee. Her election night party was held at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Wisconsin Watch photographer Drake White-Bergey captured the scene at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee, on April 4, after Janet Protasiewicz was declared winner of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Protasiewicz, 60, defeated former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly in what was the most expensive state Supreme Court election in U.S. history.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley as she declares victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Judge Janet Protasiewicz declares victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 in Milwaukee. In her acceptance speech, she  pledged to “always deliver justice and bring common sense to our Supreme Court.” (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) speaks at Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s election night watch party on April 4 in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Judge Janet Protasiewicz and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) take a selfie after Protasiewicz declared victory on April 4 in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Judge Janet Protasiewicz declares victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 in Milwaukee. Her election night party was held at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Attendees celebrate at Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s election night watch party at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee, after she was projected to win the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Judge Janet Protasiewicz declares victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Attendees, including Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley (in blue) and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Rebecca Dallet (in red) cheer as Judge Janet Protasiewicz is declared the winner of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Judge Janet Protasiewicz takes photos with supporters after declaring victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Judge Janet Protasiewicz declares victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 in Milwaukee. Protasiewicz said that while she anticipates many of the issues raised in the campaign will come before the court in the coming years, she pledged to be impartial. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

Drake White-Bergey (he/him/his) is a junior at the University of Wisconsin–Madison studying history and journalism. He is the former photo editor of The Daily Cardinal and a current photography intern at Wisconsin Watch. Drake hopes to pursue a career in photojournalism.