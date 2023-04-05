Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup.
Wisconsin Watch photographer Drake White-Bergey captured the scene at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee, on April 4, after Janet Protasiewicz was declared winner of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Protasiewicz, 60, defeated former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly in what was the most expensive state Supreme Court election in U.S. history.
Drake White-Bergey (he/him/his) is a junior at the University of Wisconsin–Madison studying history and journalism. He is the former photo editor of The Daily Cardinal and a current photography intern at Wisconsin Watch. Drake hopes to pursue a career in photojournalism.