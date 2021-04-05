Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin on Monday widened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older, aiming to accelerate an inoculation campaign that’s viewed as one of the most effective in the country.
But access to shots remains uneven among Wisconsinites, Bram Sable-Smith reports for Wisconsin Watch and WPR. The state’s racial, ethnic and other minority groups face major vaccination barriers — just as they suffer a disproportionate share of COVID-19 infections. Sable-Smith tells the story of three members of one Latino family who say they were turned away from a Milwaukee Walgreens for insufficient identification, despite having received a letter from the state confirming their vaccine eligibility.
Mutual aid groups and others are trying to circumvent barriers through partnerships, deep listening and door-to-door engagement. (Note: You can find Wisconsin Watch reporter Vanessa Swales’ Spanish translation of the story here.)
Top Stories
‘We’re not given the option to get vaccinated’: Advocates work to narrow racial and ethnic disparities in Wisconsin — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
How Wisconsin turned around its lagging vaccination program — and buoyed a Biden health pick — The Washington Post
Parents’ hesitancy could impede efforts to vaccinate school kids — Cap Times
What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine and where to get it in Wisconsin as eligibility expands to all adults — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Without COVID-19 emergency order, Wisconsin could lose $50M In food assistance each month — WPR
Asian Americans in Wisconsin say discrimination overlooked during pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
UW-Madison and other schools canceled spring break. Now, their students are mentally worn out. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Gov. Tony Evers has pledged millions in aid for Wisconsin businesses still reeling from the pandemic. Data shows the help is still needed — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Residents urged to apply for emergency broadband program — Door County Pulse
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 77% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have one-third of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Monday, the state DHS reported 307 new cases and one new death. The statewide death toll is now 6,640.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
Adjusting, adapting and entrepreneurial drive helped buoy Wisconsin tourism in 2020 — Wisconsin State Journal
‘Resurrection and the Reunion’: A Janesville church reopens on Easter after 55 weeks closed — Janesville Gazette
Randall Elementary School gets creative to share music performances during virtual learning — Cap Times
