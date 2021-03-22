Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin continues to withhold the names of businesses and other workplaces with COVID-19 outbreaks. Even though the state budgeted $75 million to trace the virus’ path, the state Department of Health Services chose from the earliest days of the pandemic to reveal little about outbreak locations, according to an investigation by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Then, during last fall’s surge, the state’s most powerful business and manufacturing group sued to make doubly sure nobody but the state could access those records. Lobbyists argue that naming businesses with outbreaks would brand them with a “scarlet letter” and be used to out their infected employees. Worker rights advocates and public health experts say that Wisconsin residents have a right to make informed decisions and use the data to help identify employers who flout precautions.
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 72.5% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 25.3% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Monday, DHS reported 338 additional cases and no new deaths, maintaining the statewide death toll at 6,576.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Resilient Wisconsin
A lot of ways to spend $1,400 | Locals impacted by COVID use stimulus checks to pay off bills — Journal Times
