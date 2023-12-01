Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

Twelve Native Nations reside in Wisconsin, with 11 having federal recognition.

They include the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Ho-Chunk Nation, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin, Oneida Nation, Forest County Potawatomi, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa, Sokaogon Chippewa (Mole Lake), and Stockbridge-Munsee.

The Brothertown Indian Nation also resides in Wisconsin, and while it is not federally recognized, its tribal leaders are attempting to gain recognition — a move that Gov. Tony Evers supports. Federal recognition grants tribes certain federal benefits, protections and support.

In the 2020 Census 144,572 people in Wisconsin identified — at least in part — as American Indian or Alaska Native, or about 2.5% of the state population. The Menominee is the most populous tribe in Wisconsin.



