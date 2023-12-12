Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Republican Eric Hovde, a potential candidate to run in 2024 against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said several times in 2012 that he wanted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

At the time, Hovde was running for the GOP nomination for the seat that Baldwin ultimately won.

In a campaign appearance, Hovde called repealing the health care law one of his top priorities.

In a video, Hovde called for repealing and replacing it.

In a blog post, Hovde wrote “Obamacare doesn’t just further bankrupt our nation, raise taxes and deny millions of Americans access to affordable insurance — it flies directly in the face of our Constitution.”

In an interview in 2017, when the U.S. Senate voted to debate repeal, Hovde said he would “absolutely, 100%” vote to launch debate on repeal.

Hovde did not respond to a request for comment on whether his position has changed.



