Yes.

Black residents of Wisconsin chiefly live in the southeastern part of the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin’s population is 86% white and 7.7% Black, according to the 2020 Census. The Black population is up from 7.1% in 2010.

Almost 90% of the Black population resides in six counties in the southern part of the state — Milwaukee, Dane, Racine, Kenosha, Rock and Waukesha.

About 59% of all Black people in Wisconsin live in Milwaukee County, which has the largest proportion of Black residents as part of its total population, at 29%. Racine and Kenosha counties are next at 14% and 9%, respectively.

The concentration of the Black population in Wisconsin in the southeastern part of the state today traces back in part to the large-scale migration of Black people from the South to Milwaukee to pursue manufacturing jobs after World War II.



