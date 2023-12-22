Reading Time: 5 minutes

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter to get our news straight to your inbox.

Click here to read highlights from the story The Wisconsin Court of Appeals earlier this month upheld an administrative law judge’s 2019 decision to rescind Kohler Co.’s state-issued permit to fill wetlands.

The ruling may not kill the project, but environmentalists who oppose it see it as a major step toward its defeat.

The ruling is the latest in several lawsuits related to the project.

The fate of Kohler Co.’s decade-long effort to build a championship golf course atop wetlands and forest in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, remains in question following a court ruling applauded by the project’s opponents.

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals this month upheld an administrative law judge’s 2019 decision to rescind the company’s state-issued permit to fill wetlands.

The ruling was the latest in a theater of legal battles over the proposed golf course, including several in which Kohler Co. prevailed. The ruling may not kill the project, but opponents see it as a major step toward its defeat.

Here’s what to know.

What would the golf course look like, and how might it affect the landscape?

Kohler Co., known for high-end domestic fixtures, has for years planned an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and restaurant — its third Sheboygan County resort — that would border Wisconsin’s Kohler-Andrae State Park on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Kohler Co. has said the facility would produce an annual economic impact of $21 million (2014 dollars), provide 227 full-time equivalent jobs and generate more than $1.2 million in new tax revenue annually.

The enterprise would entail clearcutting more than 100 forested acres and filling nearly 4 acres of “high quality” and “globally rare” wetlands. The site also contains Native American artifacts and human remains, making any development a challenging undertaking.

Related Story Ancient human remains unearthed at proposed Kohler golf course site in Wisconsin Archeologists have unearthed human remains of Native Americans during excavations of the site along Lake Michigan where Kohler Co. wants to build an 18-hole golf course. The rapidly eroding Lake Michigan shoreline is also raising questions about the future of the project.

The company has vowed to remediate destroyed wetlands through programs that allow it to sponsor their restoration or creation elsewhere. Some scientists have said the development would permanently alter ecosystems across the rare landscape, harming migrating bird habitat and enabling the introduction of invasive species.

What was the latest legal ruling about?

A grassroots group, Friends of the Black River Forest, initiated a cluster of challenges to reverse actions under former Gov. Scott Walker, and that pushed Kohler Co.’s plans forward. Those included a Department of Natural Resources environmental review, approval of a land swap and issuance of stormwater and wetland permits.

Former DNR staff previously told Wisconsin Watch they were pressured into approving the wetland permit “no matter what.”

Sand dunes are seen at Kohler-Andrae State Park near Sheboygan, Wis., on Oct. 11, 2018. Kohler Co. has for years planned an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and restaurant that would border the state park on the Lake Michigan shoreline. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

The latest ruling responded to the Friends’ challenge of the permit to fill wetlands. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Dec. 5 upheld decisions by an administrative law judge, and later the Sheboygan County Circuit Court, which found that Walker’s DNR erred in issuing the permit — in part because it lacked information to fully analyze adverse impacts to the environment, wetlands and water quality.

So is the project dead?

Kohler Co. could petition the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review the case, but the high court accepts only about 100 out of the 1,000 petitions it receives each term. The company also could revise its proposal.

The company is “disappointed” by the appeals court’s decisions and intends to “now consider options to determine the best path forward,” said Dirk Willis, Kohler Co.’s vice president for golf, retail and landscape, in a statement, which didn’t elaborate on the company’s next steps.

“All along, our approach has been to enhance adjacent park facilities and to avoid, minimize, and mitigate potential impacts,” the statement read.

Also unclear: How will shoreline erosion that has occurred since the project was originally designed impact Kohler Co.’s plans?



Photos of the Sheboygan, Wis., site where Kohler Co. proposes to put the 18th hole of a high-end golf course show how Lake Michigan’s shoreline shrank between 2017 (left) and December 2019 (right), adding challenges to the golf course plan. The white PVC pipe represents the location of the proposed hole, according to local resident Erik Thelen. (Images courtesy of Kathy Rammer and Erik Thelen)



“We don’t want to speculate on what Kohler is going to do next, but as far as we’re concerned this is over,” said Mary Faydash, the Friends’ co-founder and president. “We think the decisions are so solid and so affirming of Wisconsin’s statutes, that we’re ecstatic.”

What other issues spurred past legal challenges?

Land swap

In 2018 the DNR entered into a land deal in which the state would swap 4.6 acres of Kohler-Andrae State Park and a nearly 2-acre easement that would provide access to the proposed golf course for 9.5 acres of Kohler Co. property.

The Friends challenged the swap, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that the organization lacked standing to bring the suit.

The trade has not occurred, and the deal has no expiration date. Under the original agreement, closing would only happen 60 days after Kohler Co. met several conditions, including obtaining permits, approvals, licenses, authorizations and certifications for the proposed golf course.

The Lake Michigan shoreline is seen at Kohler-Andrae State Park near Sheboygan, Wis., on April 27, 2021. The area is a rare and fragile dune system of global significance. The habitat was created over thousands of years, continually shifting with the wind. The dunes are held together without soil by roots, supporting several threatened species of plants and insects. (Dee J. Hall / Wisconsin Watch)

Annexation

After learning officials and residents in the town of Wilson, where the golf course would be built, opposed the project, Kohler Co. sought the property’s annexation by the city of Sheboygan, which occurred in 2017.

The two municipalities duked out the matter in court, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Sheboygan’s favor. The Sheboygan Plan Commission later granted the company a conditional use permit.

Stormwater permit

In 2019 the Friends also challenged the DNR’s granting of a permit that would enable Kohler Co. to have stormwater runoff during construction. The DNR and Kohler Co. claimed the Friends lacked legal standing and asked a court to dismiss the case.

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the Friends lacked standing to sue over the land swap issue, a circuit court judge dismissed the stormwater suit for the same reason.

A wooded area is seen near the boundary between Wisconsin’s Kohler-Andrae State Park and land owned by the Kohler Co. on Oct. 11, 2018. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

Environmental impact statement

The DNR issued Kohler Co.’s wetland permit on the same 2018 day it released the environmental impact statement on which its permitting decision was based.

The Friends sought legal review of the EIS, arguing the agency began the process prematurely and that it contained an incomplete record of the project’s environmental effects, understated environmental consequences and omitted or gave short shrift to required analysis. The Friends requested the circuit court pause the EIS and the wetland permit decisions until those issues could be sorted out.

Meanwhile, the administrative law judge revoked the wetland permit in the separate case — the one leading to this month’s ruling in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

The circuit court dismissed the EIS case, explaining there was no longer a state action by which the Friends were aggrieved. Upon appeal, the court upheld that dismissal, reaffirming that a party must await a state decision before challenging an EIS.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. *** Also, the code below will NOT copy the featured image on the page. You are welcome to download the main image as a separate element for publication with this story. *** You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

Editing material is prohibited, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and in-house style (for example, using “Waunakee, Wis.” instead of “Waunakee” or changing “yesterday” to “last week”)

Other than minor cosmetic and font changes, you may not change the structural appearance or visual format of a story.

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), and ensure that the original featured image associated with the story is visible on the social media post.

Don’t sell the story or any part of it — it may not be marketed as a product.

Don’t extract, store or resell Wisconsin Watch content as a database.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. *** Also, the code below will NOT copy the featured image on the page. You are welcome to download the main image as a separate element for publication with this story. *** You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Coburn Dukehart, associate director, at cdukehart@wisconsinwatch.org Kohler Co. golf course plans along Lake Michigan dealt another setback. Here’s what to know. <h1>Kohler Co. golf course plans along Lake Michigan dealt another setback. Here’s what to know.</h1> <p class="byline">by Bennet Goldstein / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />December 22, 2023</p> <br /> <details class="wp-block-details"> <summary>Click here to read highlights from the story</summary> <ul> <li>The Wisconsin Court of Appeals earlier this month upheld an administrative law judge’s 2019 decision to rescind Kohler Co.’s state-issued permit to fill wetlands.</li> <li>The ruling may not kill the project, but environmentalists who oppose it see it as a major step toward its defeat.</li> <li>The ruling is the latest in several lawsuits related to the project.</li> </ul> </details> <p>The fate of Kohler Co.’s decade-long effort to build a championship golf course atop wetlands and forest in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, remains in question following a court ruling applauded by the project’s opponents.</p> <p>The Wisconsin Court of Appeals this month <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/12/wisconsin-golf-course-lake-michigan-kohler-permit-appeals-court/">upheld</a> an administrative law judge’s 2019 decision to rescind the company’s state-issued permit to fill wetlands.</p> <p>The ruling was the latest in a theater of legal battles over the proposed golf course, including several in which Kohler Co. prevailed. The ruling may not kill the project, but opponents see it as a major step toward its defeat. </p> <p>Here’s what to know.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>What would the golf course look like, and how might it affect the landscape?</strong></h2> <p>Kohler Co., known for high-end domestic fixtures, has for years planned an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and restaurant — its third Sheboygan County resort — that would border Wisconsin’s Kohler-Andrae State Park on the Lake Michigan shoreline.</p> <p>Kohler Co. has said the facility would produce an annual economic impact of $21 million (2014 dollars), provide 227 full-time equivalent jobs and generate more than $1.2 million in new tax revenue annually.</p> <p>The enterprise would entail clearcutting more than 100 forested acres and filling nearly 4<strong> </strong>acres<strong> </strong>of “high quality” and “globally rare” wetlands. The site also contains Native American <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2021/05/ancient-human-remains-unearthed-at-proposed-kohler-golf-course-site-in-wisconsin/">artifacts and human remains</a>, making any development a challenging undertaking.</p> <p>The company has vowed to remediate destroyed wetlands through programs that allow it to sponsor their restoration or creation elsewhere. Some scientists have said the development would permanently alter ecosystems across the rare landscape, harming migrating bird habitat and enabling the introduction of invasive species.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>What was the latest legal ruling about?</strong></h2> <p>A grassroots group, Friends of the Black River Forest, initiated a cluster of challenges to reverse actions under former Gov. Scott Walker, and that pushed Kohler Co.’s plans forward. Those included a Department of Natural Resources environmental review, approval of a land swap and issuance of stormwater and wetland permits.</p> <p>Former DNR staff previously told Wisconsin Watch they were <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2018/11/former-dnr-employee-staff-pressured-to-ok-kohler-golf-course-on-rare-wisconsin-wetlands-and-state-park/">pressured into approving</a> the wetland permit “no matter what.”</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Kohler_Andrae_dunes02_published-782x490.jpg" alt="Sand dunes at Kohler-Andrae State Park" class="wp-image-1284903" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Sand dunes are seen at Kohler-Andrae State Park near Sheboygan, Wis., on Oct. 11, 2018. Kohler Co. has for years planned an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and restaurant that would border the state park on the Lake Michigan shoreline. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>The latest ruling responded to the Friends’ challenge of the permit to fill wetlands. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Dec. 5 upheld decisions by an administrative law judge, and later the Sheboygan County Circuit Court, which found that Walker’s DNR erred in issuing the permit — in part because it lacked information to fully analyze adverse impacts to the environment, wetlands and water quality.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>So is the project dead? </strong></h2> <p>Kohler Co. could petition the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review the case, but the high court accepts only about 100 out of the 1,000 petitions it receives each term. The company also could revise its proposal.</p> <p>The company is “disappointed” by the appeals court’s decisions and intends to “now consider options to determine the best path forward,” said Dirk Willis, Kohler Co.’s vice president for golf, retail and landscape, in a statement, which didn’t elaborate on the company’s next steps.</p> <p>“All along, our approach has been to enhance adjacent park facilities and to avoid, minimize, and mitigate potential impacts,” the statement read.</p> <p>Also unclear: How will shoreline erosion that has occurred since the project was originally designed impact Kohler Co.’s plans?</p> <figure class="wp-block-jetpack-image-compare"> <div class="juxtapose" data-mode="horizontal"><img id="1263350" src="https://i2.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/TEST-318th_hole_12-03-2019.jpg?ssl=1" alt="" width="1272" height="967" class="image-compare__image-before" /><img id="1263351" src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/TEST4-18th_hole_12-03-2019.jpg?ssl=1" alt="" width="1272" height="967" class="image-compare__image-after" /></div><figcaption>Photos of the Sheboygan, Wis., site where Kohler Co. proposes to put the 18th hole of a high-end golf course show how Lake Michigan’s shoreline shrank between 2017 (left) and December 2019 (right), adding challenges to the golf course plan. The white PVC pipe represents the location of the proposed hole, according to local resident Erik Thelen. (Images courtesy of Kathy Rammer and Erik Thelen)<br /></figcaption></figure> <p>“We don’t want to speculate on what Kohler is going to do next, but as far as we’re concerned this is over,” said Mary Faydash, the Friends’ co-founder and president. “We think the decisions are so solid and so affirming of Wisconsin’s statutes, that we’re ecstatic.”</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>What other issues spurred past legal challenges? </strong></h2> <p class="has-large-font-size"><em>Land swap</em></p> <p>In 2018 the DNR entered into a land deal in which the state would swap 4.6 acres of Kohler-Andrae State Park and a nearly 2-acre easement that would provide access to the proposed golf course for 9.5 acres of Kohler Co. property. </p> <p>The Friends challenged the swap, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/06/wisconsin-supreme-court-rejects-challenge-to-kohler-golf-course-over-parkland-swap/">ruled</a> in 2022 that the organization lacked standing to bring the suit.</p> <p>The trade has not occurred, and the deal has no expiration date. Under the original agreement, closing would only happen 60 days after Kohler Co. met several conditions, including obtaining permits, approvals, licenses, authorizations and certifications for the proposed golf course.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/shoreline-782x521.jpg" alt="A tree branch extends over sand on the Lake Michigan shoreline on a cloudy day." class="wp-image-1284904" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">The Lake Michigan shoreline is seen at Kohler-Andrae State Park near Sheboygan, Wis., on April 27, 2021. The area is a rare and fragile dune system of global significance. The habitat was created over thousands of years, continually shifting with the wind. The dunes are held together without soil by roots, supporting several threatened species of plants and insects. (Dee J. Hall / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p class="has-large-font-size"><em>Annexation</em></p> <p>After learning officials and residents in the town of Wilson, where the golf course would be built, opposed the project, Kohler Co. sought the property’s annexation by the city of Sheboygan, which occurred in 2017.</p> <p>The two municipalities duked out the matter in court, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Sheboygan’s favor. The Sheboygan Plan Commission later granted the company a conditional use permit.</p> <p class="has-large-font-size"><em>Stormwater permit</em></p> <p>In 2019 the Friends also challenged the DNR’s granting of a permit that would enable Kohler Co. to have stormwater runoff during construction. The DNR and Kohler Co. claimed the Friends lacked legal standing and asked a court to dismiss the case. </p> <p>After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the Friends lacked standing to sue over the land swap issue, a circuit court judge dismissed the stormwater suit for the same reason. </p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Kohler_Andrae_forest-782x521.jpg" alt="A wooded area with yellow, orange and green leaves" class="wp-image-1284905" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">A wooded area is seen near the boundary between Wisconsin’s Kohler-Andrae State Park and land owned by the Kohler Co. on Oct. 11, 2018. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p class="has-large-font-size"><em>Environmental impact statement</em></p> <p>The DNR issued Kohler Co.’s wetland permit on the same 2018 day it released the environmental impact statement on which its permitting decision was based.</p> <p>The Friends sought legal review of the EIS, arguing the agency began the process prematurely and that it contained an incomplete record of the project’s environmental effects, understated environmental consequences and omitted or gave short shrift to required analysis. The Friends requested the circuit court pause the EIS and the wetland permit decisions until those issues could be sorted out.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the administrative law judge revoked the wetland permit in the separate case — the one leading to this month’s ruling in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.</p> <p>The circuit court dismissed the EIS case, explaining there was no longer a state action by which the Friends were aggrieved. Upon appeal, the court upheld that dismissal, reaffirming that a party must await a state decision before challenging an EIS.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/12/wisconsin-kohler-golf-course-lake-michigan-court-ruling/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1284896&ga4=G-D2S69Y9TDB" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard