Yes.

Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden of western Wisconsin said Nov. 18, 2023, that Nazis “have no place” on Earth.

His post was from his personal X account on the day of a march in Madison. Van Orden replied to a post that included video of demonstrators in Madison carrying swastika flags.

Marchers on the Capitol grounds, some wearing shirts of the neo-Nazi Blood Tribe, chanted antisemitic rhetoric, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats condemned the march.

Van Orden also said he is working to remove federal funding for universities that do not condemn neo-Nazis and pro-Hamas rallies.

Van Orden has advocated for Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

He falsely claimed that 194 House Democrats voted “to support genocide of the Jewish people.” He also falsely stated that Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of the Madison area openly supported Hamas.



