Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

Democratic U.S. House of Representatives members voted against a Republican-sponsored bill that would give aid to Israel and reduce funding for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. They did not vote to support genocide of the Jewish people.

Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who represents western Wisconsin, claimed on social media the vote was taken Nov. 2, 2023.

The House that day voted 226-196 to approve the bill, which would provide about $14 billion to Israel in its war with Hamas and reduce by roughly the same amount funding for the IRS.

Of the no votes, 194 were cast by Democrats, two by Republicans.

Among Wisconsin members, all six Republicans voted yes and both Democrats voted no.

Leaders of the Democratic-controlled Senate said they would not take up the bill.

Van Orden has also falsely claimed that Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who represents the Madison area, supports Hamas.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

