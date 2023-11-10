Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.
No.
Mark Attanasio, principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based Crescent Capital Group investment firm, does not appear on Forbes’ 2023 list of the world’s 2,640 billionaires.
Most estimates put his net worth at $700 million.
Net worth is a person’s assets — such as cash, home, stocks and property — minus debts owed.
The employment information website NCESC.com estimated without documentation that Attanasio is worth $1.1 billion.
CelebrityNetWorth.com, GoBankingRates.com, Statista.com and InvestorTimes.com published estimates of $700 million.
The Brewers are seeking improvements to American Family Field, where they play their home games. A bill approved by the Wisconsin Assembly calls for the team to contribute $100 million and for state, city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County taxpayers to contribute $546 million.
On May 25 Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said that Milwaukee risks losing the Brewers to another city if renovations to the stadium aren’t made.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
