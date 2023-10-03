Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said two-thirds of Republicans want someone other than former President Donald Trump as the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, made the statement during two Sept. 26, 2023, interviews in Madison.

Ryan spokesperson Kevin Seifert told Wisconsin Watch that Ryan meant to say that two-thirds of Americans don’t support Trump.

Seifert cited an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll of U.S. adults released Aug. 15.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said either they definitely would not support Trump (53%) or probably not support him (11%).

But among Republicans, nearly two-thirds (63%) said they want Trump to run again and 74% said they would support him.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Sept. 13 found similar results.

A CNN poll released Sept. 7 found that two-thirds of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters said the party should nominate someone other than President Joe Biden.



