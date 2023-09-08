Elections

Felon voter fraud remains rare in Wisconsin, report shows

The Associated Press — Sept. 6, 2023

Wisconsin prosecutors forwarded a miniscule 23 cases of felons voting in the 2022 election, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Wisconsin Watch previously reported that felony voting is the most common type of exceptionally rare voter fraud prosecuted in the state.

Environment

Crew leader Juan Carlos Baltazar Peña, left, taking a quick break in a field with other farmworkers in southeastern Iowa on July 20, 2022, said he’s noticed over the years summers have gotten hotter. (Sky Chadde/Investigate Midwest)

Poor regulatory safeguards leave farmworkers suffocating in the face of increasing heat waves

Investigate Midwest and Harvest Public Media — Sept. 4, 2023

There have been 121 heat-related worker deaths over the past six years and the absence of federal heat regulations for employers increases that risk.

Child care

Giggles & Wiggles hasn’t just been a job for Denman and Holman-Steffels. It’s been a community. (Courtesy of Kristin Holman-Steffel)

How the closure of a Wisconsin child care center affects an entire small town

The 19th — Sept. 5, 2023

A child care center in Lancaster, Wisconsin, is featured in a story about how the worker shortage is affecting the ability of small towns to provide adequate options for parents.

This week’s Wisconsin Watch fact briefs