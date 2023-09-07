Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

Wisconsin state Sen. Cory Tomczyk appealed in June 2023 the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against the Wausau Pilot & Review, a nonprofit newsroom.

The appeal was pending as of Sept. 5.

Here’s the chronology:

August 2021: The Pilot & Review reported that Tomczyk, a businessman and former local school board member, was overheard at a Marathon County Executive Committee meeting calling a 13-year-old boy who spoke at the meeting a “fag.”

November 2021: Tomczyk sued, denying he used the slur at the meeting.

November 2022: Tomczyk was elected to the Senate, representing parts of the Wausau area.

April 2023: Marathon County Circuit Judge Scott Corbett dismissed the lawsuit, ruling Tomczyk was a public figure and had not proved actual malice by the Pilot & Review.

The lawsuit has cost the newsroom $150,000 in legal bills and threatens to put it out of business, its publisher said in August.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

