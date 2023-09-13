Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Aug. 31, 2023, that Maggie Gau, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ chief of staff, has lived for at least a couple of years with a staff member who directly reports to her.

The staffer was appointed in January 2019 to a position at $62,000 that did not report directly to Gau but was under her chain of command, the Journal Sentinel reported, citing a statement from Evers’ office.

On Nov. 8, 2020, Evers promoted the staffer to a top-level position that reports to Gau at a salary of $100,006. The newspaper said the statement from Evers’ office was not clear on Gau’s role in the promotion.

The staffer got a raise to $112,008 in January 2023, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Milwaukee radio talk show host Mark Belling identified the staffer as Britt Cudaback, Evers’ communications director.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bice: Evers says it’s nobody’s business if supervisors in his office date subordinates

WISN: Evers’ Chief Of Staff Ducks Questions About Personal Relationship With Another Evers Aide She Oversees

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.