Yes.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has actively opposed the expansion of public medical benefits within the state in recent years.

In 2023 he was among the Republicans who excluded funding for BadgerCare Medicaid expansion from the biennial budget. In 2021 he rejected a plan that would expand health coverage in exchange for $1.6 billion in tax savings for the state. Earlier this year Vos supported a bill that would re-evaluate eligibility for the BadgerCare Plus program and disenroll those who are ineligible.

Over the past several years, Vos has repeatedly made public statements speaking against public health care expansion.

After Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2023 biennial budget, Vos said the state Medicaid program “should not be funding transgender surgeries and gender-affirming care” as it “takes money away from low-income families.”



