Wisconsin Weekly is a roundup of the week’s top headlines from around the state by Wisconsin Watch and other trusted news outlets.

A Wausau news outlet faces hefty legal bills after being unsuccessfully sued

Climate change is threatening ecosystems throughout the Great Lakes region

Wisconsin’s gerrymandered districts could be struck down for being too cheesy

Remembering a Wisconsin trailblazer

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Media Report on Anti-Gay Slur Could Put Local News Site Out of Business The New York Times — Aug. 15, 2023 The Wausau Pilot & Review faces $150,000 in legal bills in the aftermath of a now-state senator suing the outlet for reporting on his comments at a 2021 county board meeting. Sen. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, denies using the derogatory term that the news outlet reported three eyewitnesses corroborated. A court tossed out Tomczyk’s lawsuit, which is under appeal, but politicians are increasingly using the tactic to shut down the free press. Read more and support local journalism: Wisconsin Examiner op-ed: Cory Tomczyk wages war on small media outlet

GoFundMe: Wausau Pilot & Review Legal Defense Fund

Environment

Billy Reiter-Marolf (left), wildlife biologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Andy Meier, forester for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Bruce Henry, forest ecologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service walk through “the boneyard” at Reno Bottoms, a wildlife area in the backwaters of the Mississippi River on July 18, 2023. (Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — Aug. 10, 2023

High water is taking its toll on the forested areas along the Upper Mississippi River Floodplain, which has already lost half its forested land due to development and agricultural land use.

More from our partners:

Redistricting

The Associated Press — Aug. 14, 2023

One of the arguments put forth in a new lawsuit challenging the state’s gerrymandered legislative districts could allow Wisconsin’s liberal Supreme Court to strike down the maps without considering the skewed partisan makeup of the Legislature. The lawsuit notes 55 of the state’s 99 Assembly districts and 21 of the state’s 33 Senate districts include areas that are not physically contiguous to the rest of the district.

Elections

The Associated Press — Aug. 16, 2023

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe will have to decide for herself whether to testify before a Senate committee on her reappointment. The reappointment is in dispute after Republican lawmakers threatened to fire her and Democratic commissioners refused to recommend her reappointment in order to allow her to continue serving without being subject to a Senate confirmation.

In Memoriam

Wisconsin State Journal — Aug. 16, 2023

The first woman to lead the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The first Native American woman to run for Congress from Wisconsin. The first Menominee citizen to graduate from UW-Madison. Ada Deer was remembered for a lifetime of achievements and advocacy on behalf of Native Americans.

