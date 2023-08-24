Reading Time: 2 minutes

Republican candidates for president are photographed at the Republican presidential primary debate on August 23, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. From left are: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Vivek Ramaswamy, center, is photographed at the Republican presidential primary debate on August 23, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Audience members watch the Republican presidential primary debate on August 23, 2023, inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is photographed after the Republican presidential primary debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on August 23, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is photographed after the Republican presidential primary debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on August 23, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Former Arkansa Gov. Asa Hutchinson is photographed after the Republican presidential primary debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on August 23, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is photographed after the Republican presidential primary debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on August 23, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Donald Trump, Jr. is photographed after the Republican presidential primary debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on August 23, 2023. His father, Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, was not present at the debate. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
People in costumes depicting former President Donald Trump and former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee before the Republican presidential primary debate on August 23, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
A person dressed as former President Donald Trump poses for photos outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee before the Republican presidential primary debate on August 23, 2023. Donald Trump did not make an appearance at the debate. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
The conservative Ruthless Podcast records a show outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee before the Republican presidential primary debate on August 23, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Trump supporters are photographed outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee before the Republican presidential primary debate on August 23, 2023. One supporter holds a sign depicting Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, smoking crack cocaine. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin and current president of Young Americas Foundation, is photographed outside Fiserv Forum before the Republican presidential primary debate on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Former candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake is photographed outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee before the Republican presidential primary on August 23, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

Drake White-Bergey joined Wisconsin Watch as a photography intern in January 2023. He is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he majors in history and journalism. Drake is also the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Cardinal, and he previously served as the photo editor of the paper. He hopes to pursue a career in photojournalism.