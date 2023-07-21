Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

A national poll asked lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning people age 13 to 24, “How have recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of LGBTQ young people impacted your mental health?”

Among respondents who identified as trans and/or non-binary, 43% said “very negatively” and 43% “somewhat negatively,” a total of 86%.

Among all respondents, the total was 71%.

The poll of 716 LGBTQ+ youth was conducted online between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2, 2022, by Morning Consult.

The Wisconsin Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus cited the poll July 12, 2023, in criticizing bills announced by two Republican Wisconsin state lawmakers.

The Republicans said their legislation “would preserve female and male categories for athletics at the K-12 and collegiate level, open to all persons based on their biological sex listed on their birth certificate, along with the creation of an optional co-ed category which would be open to all athletes.”

See a full discussion of this at Wisconsin Watch

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

The Trevor Project New Poll Emphasizes Negative Impacts of Anti-LGBTQ Policies on LGBTQ Youth

The Trevor Project Issues Impacting LGBTQ Youth Polling Presentation

WisPolitics Wisconsin Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus: Condemns discriminatory, anti-LGBTQ+ legislative proposals

WisPolitics Sen. Knodl: Introduces bills to save girls’ sports