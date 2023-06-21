Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are you passionate about ensuring access to fair, nonpartisan information for everyone? Do you believe that communities across our state deserve access to information about the issues that affect their lives?

Wisconsin Watch is excited to announce a search for a Director of Major Giving who is energized by our vision to ignite a movement of support for independent local journalism. As a vital member of our team, you will leverage your exceptional interpersonal skills to build relationships with individuals who believe in the importance of access to information and the power of accountability. Your ability to connect with donors, understand their values, and communicate our mission will enable you to cultivate a strong and engaged community of supporters. Through targeted campaigns, events, and personalized outreach, you will inspire philanthropic contributions that directly impact our ability to deliver credible, thought-provoking news to the public. Join us and become a catalyst for change as we shape the future of Wisconsin together.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a comprehensive individual fundraising strategy that aligns with Wisconsin Watch’s mission and fundraising objectives.

Work with Development Operations Manager to identify, research and qualify potential major donors.

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with current and prospective major donors through regular communications and meetings, donor-focused events, and on-going stewardship.

Create compelling proposals and presentations that effectively communicate Wisconsin Watch’s impact and the value of major donor support.

Collaborate with board members, staff and volunteers to engage major donors in fundraising efforts and develop donor stewardship plans.

Ensure timely and personalized stewardship of major donors, including regular communication, recognition and impact reporting.

Work with Development Operations Manager to maintain accurate and up-to-date donor records in the organization’s CRM database and provide regular reports on major donor fundraising activities to the Associate Director.

Represent Wisconsin Watch at relevant fundraising events, community gatherings, and donor cultivation activities to expand the organization’s network and visibility.

Qualifications:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, with a demonstrated track record of success in major gifts fundraising.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build relationships with high net worth individuals and foundations.

Proven ability to develop and implement effective major gifts fundraising strategies.

Experience working with CRM databases and fundraising tools for donor management and prospect research.

In-depth knowledge of fundraising best practices and trends in major gifts fundraising within the nonprofit sector.

Strong organizational and project management abilities, with the capacity to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Self-motivated and able to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team.

Passion for supporting independent journalism and a deep commitment to the mission of Wisconsin Watch.

Location: The Director of Major Giving should be located in Wisconsin, preferably in the greater Madison or greater Milwaukee areas, and expect to travel to those cities at least twice a month and other Wisconsin locations quarterly.

Salary: Starts at $80,000

Benefits: Generous vacation (five weeks) plus holiday time (six days of your choosing), paid sick days, paid family and caregiver leave, subsidized medical and dental premiums, vision coverage, short term & long term disability, on-demand telehealth, $300/year transportation allowance and self-funded 403(b) retirement plan.

Deadline: Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

To apply: Please submit a PDF of your resume and answer some brief questions in this application form. If you’d like to chat about the job before applying, contact Lauren Fuhrmann, Associate Director, via email: lfuhrmann@wisconsinwatch.org

Wisconsin Watch embraces anti-racism, diversity and inclusiveness in its journalism, training activities, hiring practices and workplace operations. The complex issues we face as a society require respect for different viewpoints. Race, class, generation, gender and geography all affect point of view. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.

