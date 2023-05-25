Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

Wisconsin Republican Paul Ryan has not formally endorsed Florida Gov. DeSantis as of May 24, 2023.

The former U.S. House speaker and vice-presidential candidate has said he would support anyone but former President Donald Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee for president.

In October 2022, Ryan reportedly said his favorite Republican candidates for president in 2024 were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

In February 2023, Ryan told a Milwaukee TV station he didn’t know whether he would endorse in the primary. “Right now, I’m just for a non-Trump candidate,” he said.

A couple of weeks later, asked by the New York Times Magazine whether there is someone he’d like to see support consolidate behind, Ryan said, “Too early to say.”

DeSantis is expected to officially enter the presidential race the week of May 22.

