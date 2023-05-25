Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The World Health Organization on April 12, 2022 published a review of 283 studies on non-sugar sweeteners used in products such as diet soda.

Based on the review, the organization in May 2023 issued guidelines recommending against using sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and stevia to control body weight.

WHO said the review indicated that using the sweeteners “does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.”

Healthline reported in April that scientists say diet soda may increase appetite by stimulating hunger hormones, but that more research is needed to determine the effects of diet soda on weight loss.

Dr. Kristin Lyerly alluded to the review’s findings in an interview. Lyerly, an OB-GYN in De Pere, is a Democrat who is considering a run in 2024 against U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Green Bay.

