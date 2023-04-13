Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
The Milwaukee Brewers in April 2023 began lengthening the period during which alcohol is sold at games at American Family Field.
The change was reported by MLB.com, the Major League Baseball website.
Alcohol sales had generally ended after the seventh inning of games. Now, sales continue through the eighth inning.
The team said it made the change because, with rule changes in 2023, games are shorter — an average of 45 minutes shorter during Milwaukee’s first six games, compared to 2022.
One change that shortens games is the addition of a pitch timer. Generally, a pitcher must throw to a batter every 15 seconds.
At least three other teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins — also made the eighth-inning change.
The Brewers said the team would revisit the new practice if there are safety problems.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Sources
MLB Crew extends alcohol sales on experimental basis
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel The Brewers will now let you buy alcohol after the seventh inning
MLB Pitch Timer (2023 rule change)
AP News MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games