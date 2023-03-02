Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The city of Green Bay, Wisconsin, confirmed in a statement Feb. 10, 2023, that the City Hall security system includes audio surveillance.

According to the statement:

Following complaints from city staff and the public, the city enhanced the security system on the first and second floors of City Hall between winter 2021 and summer 2022.

City Hall has 14 surveillance cameras in public areas. Three, in the first- and second-floor hallways, can record audio.

Footage is not continuously monitored, but video and audio have been reviewed to gather information about accidents, altercations and damage to property.

The statement was posted “in the interest of sharing factual information and to correct any misinformation.”

The statement followed news reports about existence of the audio surveillance. One councilman called it “spying.”

An ACLU official in Washington said he had never heard of another city hall using audio surveillance.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Green Bay: Fact Sheet – City Hall Security

WLUK: Green Bay alder asks for surveillance policy after microphones installed at city hall

WLUK: ‘Very serious privacy invasion’: ACLU analyst on Green Bay’s audio surveillance

WGBA NBC 26 in Green Bay: Green Bay Common Council members reveal when they discovered about audio surveillance at City Hall

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Is there audio surveillance at Green Bay City Hall? <h1>Is there audio surveillance at Green Bay City Hall?</h1> <p class="byline">by Tom Kertscher / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 2, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>Yes.</h2> <p>The city of Green Bay, Wisconsin, confirmed in a statement Feb. 10, 2023, that the City Hall security system includes audio surveillance.</p> <p>According to the statement:</p> <ul> <li>Following complaints from city staff and the public, the city enhanced the security system on the first and second floors of City Hall between winter 2021 and summer 2022.</li> <li>City Hall has 14 surveillance cameras in public areas. Three, in the first- and second-floor hallways, can record audio.</li> <li>Footage is not continuously monitored, but video and audio have been reviewed to gather information about accidents, altercations and damage to property.</li> </ul> <p>The statement was posted “in the interest of sharing factual information and to correct any misinformation.”</p> <p>The statement followed news reports about existence of the audio surveillance. One councilman called it "spying."</p> <p>An ACLU official in Washington said he had never heard of another city hall using audio surveillance.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/KatTimpf/status/1626734679612071937" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Green Bay: <a href="https://greenbaywi.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=506" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Fact Sheet - City Hall Security</a></p> <p>WLUK: <a href="https://fox11online.com/news/local/green-bay/green-bay-alder-asks-for-surveillance-policy-after-microphones-installed-at-city-hall" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Green Bay alder asks for surveillance policy after microphones installed at city hall</a></p> <p>WLUK: <a href="https://fox11online.com/news/local/very-serious-privacy-invasion-american-civil-liberties-union-aclu-analyst-green-bays-audio-surveillance-microphone-eric-genrich-jay-stanly-andre-jacque-bill-galvin-joanne-bungert" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">'Very serious privacy invasion': ACLU analyst on Green Bay's audio surveillance</a></p> <p>WGBA NBC 26 in Green Bay: <a href="https://www.nbc26.com/greenbay/green-bay-common-council-members-reveal-when-they-discovered-about-audio-surveillance-at-city-hall" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Green Bay Common Council members reveal when they discovered about audio surveillance at City Hall</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/is-there-audio-surveillance-at-green-bay-city-hall/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277156&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>