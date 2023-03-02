Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
A section of Wisconsin law under the heading “oleomargarine regulations” states:
“The serving of colored oleomargarine or margarine at a public eating place as a substitute for table butter is prohibited unless it is ordered by the customer.”
To protect its farmers and butter, America’s Dairyland banned yellow margarine in 1895, meaning it was legally available only in white, according to the Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
The law also generally prohibits serving oleomargarine or margarine to students, patients or inmates of any state institution as a substitute for butter. Violators can be fined between $100 and $500, imprisoned up to three months, or both.
Many Wisconsinites in the 1950s and ‘60s crossed state lines to buy yellow margarine. Wisconsin’s color ban ended in 1967 — but the ban on serving margarine at restaurants unless requested remains.
Tom Kertscher joined as a Wisconsin Watch fact checker in January 2023 and contributes to our collaboration with the The Gigafact Project to fight misinformation online. Kertscher is a former longtime newspaper reporter, including at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who has worked as a self-employed journalist since 2019. His gigs include contributing writer for PolitiFact and sports freelancer for The Associated Press.