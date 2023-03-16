Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz has rejected at least four speaking requests to debate her conservative opponent, Dan Kelly, ahead of the April 4 Supreme Court election. So far, Protasiewicz officially declined to participate in American Constitution Society and WISN-TV debates, as well as events at the Milwaukee Press Club and Carroll University.

However, Protasiewicz has agreed to appear with Kelly on March 21 for the State Bar of Wisconsin debate in Madison, in addition to other engagements such as attending forums and meeting newspaper editorial boards.

Some experts have suggested that Protasiewicz’s decision to decline debate invitations could be strategic. “When a candidate has a huge spending advantage and is leading in the campaign, they may be unwilling to take the risk of the unpredictable environment of a debate,” said Anthony Chergosky, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist.

