No.

Two of the four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, Jennifer Dorow and Daniel Kelly, got law degrees from Regent University School of Law after it had been provisionally accredited.

The law school opened in 1986 and was provisionally accredited by the American Bar Association in 1989. According to the association, provisionally accredited schools are entitled to all the rights and recognitions as fully accredited schools.

Regent was fully accredited in 1996. The school remains in good standing, having received a reaffirmation of accreditation by the ABA last June.

Dorow got her law degree from Regent in 1996 and Kelly got his in 1991, State Bar of Wisconsin records show.

The university was founded in Virginia Beach, Virginia, by the Rev. Pat Robertson in 1977 to train students to represent Christ in their professions.

Regent is ranked #142 out of 192 schools on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Law Schools list.

