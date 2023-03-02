Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Paul Ryan is not switching parties — but he did say he would skip the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee if former President Donald Trump is the GOP nominee for president.

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, was speaker of the U.S. House from 2015 to 2019. That included Trump’s first two years as president.

In a Feb. 26, 2023 interview, Matt Smith, a reporter for WISN-TV in Milwaukee, asked: “Come 2024, the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where will you be?”

Ryan: “It depends on who the nominee is. I’ll be here, if it’s somebody not named Trump.”

Smith: “You won’t show if it’s —”

Ryan: “Yeah, I’m not interested in participating in that, no.”

Ryan has said that Trump would lose if he is the nominee and that he would not support Trump if he is nominated, but has not yet chosen another Republican to support.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

WISN: Paul Ryan one-on-one (5:35)

FOX6 News Milwaukee | Wisconsin & Local Milwaukee News WITI: Paul Ryan: If Trump is GOP presidential nominee, ‘we are going to lose’

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Paul Ryan says he would not back Donald Trump, if ex-president is GOP’s 2024 nominee

US House of Representatives: Speakers of the House in Numerical Order

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Did Paul Ryan say he would switch parties if Donald Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee? <h1>Did Paul Ryan say he would switch parties if Donald Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee?</h1> <p class="byline">by Tom Kertscher / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 2, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>No.</h2> <p>Paul Ryan is not switching parties — but he did say he would skip the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee if former President Donald Trump is the GOP nominee for president.</p> <p>Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, was speaker of the U.S. House from 2015 to 2019. That included Trump’s first two years as president.</p> <p>In a Feb. 26, 2023 interview, Matt Smith, a reporter for WISN-TV in Milwaukee, asked: “Come 2024, the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where will you be?”</p> <p>Ryan: “It depends on who the nominee is. I’ll be here, if it’s somebody not named Trump.”</p> <p>Smith: “You won’t show if it’s —”</p> <p>Ryan: “Yeah, I’m not interested in participating in that, no.”</p> <p>Ryan has said that Trump would lose if he is the nominee and that he would not support Trump if he is nominated, but has not yet chosen another Republican to support.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/Bubblebathgirl/status/1629612074144870403?cxt=HHwWhsC9kYTjxZ0tAAAA" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>WISN: <a href="https://www.wisn.com/article/paul-ryan-one-on-one/43074911" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Paul Ryan one-on-one (5:35)</a></p> <p>FOX6 News Milwaukee | Wisconsin & Local Milwaukee News WITI: <a href="https://www.fox6now.com/news/paul-ryan-trump-gop-presidential-nominee-lose" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Paul Ryan: If Trump is GOP presidential nominee, 'we are going to lose'</a></p> <p>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2023/02/03/paul-ryan-says-he-would-not-back-donald-trump-if-is-2024-gop-nominee/69865881007/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Paul Ryan says he would not back Donald Trump, if ex-president is GOP's 2024 nominee</a></p> <p>US House of Representatives: <a href="https://history.house.gov/People/Office/Speakers_Numerical_Order/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Speakers of the House in Numerical Order</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/did-paul-ryan-say-he-would-switch-parties-if-donald-trump-is-the-2024-republican-presidential-nominee/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277180&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>