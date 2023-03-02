Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
No.
Paul Ryan is not switching parties — but he did say he would skip the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee if former President Donald Trump is the GOP nominee for president.
Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, was speaker of the U.S. House from 2015 to 2019. That included Trump’s first two years as president.
In a Feb. 26, 2023 interview, Matt Smith, a reporter for WISN-TV in Milwaukee, asked: “Come 2024, the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where will you be?”
Ryan: “It depends on who the nominee is. I’ll be here, if it’s somebody not named Trump.”
Smith: “You won’t show if it’s —”
Ryan: “Yeah, I’m not interested in participating in that, no.”
Ryan has said that Trump would lose if he is the nominee and that he would not support Trump if he is nominated, but has not yet chosen another Republican to support.

