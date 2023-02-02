Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have influence over issues including abortion and legislative maps. If a conservative candidate wins, the seven-member court will retain its 4-3 conservative majority. If a liberal candidate wins the 10-year term, the court’s majority would flip. 

Wisconsin’s governor and attorney general, both Democrats, have sued to overturn the state’s abortion ban. This case could make its way to the court and ultimately decide the fate of the 1849 abortion ban.

Democrats also could bring a case that challenges the current legislative maps, potentially forcing redistricting before the 2024 general election. Even if Democrats sue, they would need to devise a metric to define what constitutes an unconstitutional “partisan gerrymander.”

The nonpartisan primary, featuring two liberals and two conservatives, is Feb. 21. The top two finishers will face off April 4.

