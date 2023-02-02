Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have influence over issues including abortion and legislative maps. If a conservative candidate wins, the seven-member court will retain its 4-3 conservative majority. If a liberal candidate wins the 10-year term, the court’s majority would flip.
Wisconsin’s governor and attorney general, both Democrats, have sued to overturn the state’s abortion ban. This case could make its way to the court and ultimately decide the fate of the 1849 abortion ban.
Democrats also could bring a case that challenges the current legislative maps, potentially forcing redistricting before the 2024 general election. Even if Democrats sue, they would need to devise a metric to define what constitutes an unconstitutional “partisan gerrymander.”
The nonpartisan primary, featuring two liberals and two conservatives, is Feb. 21. The top two finishers will face off April 4.
Erin Gretzinger joined Wisconsin Watch as a reporting intern in May 2022. She is a journalism and French major at UW-Madison and will graduate in spring 2023. Erin previously worked for the Wisconsin State Journal as a reporting intern and served as the 2021-22 editor-in-chief at The Badger Herald. She is a recipient of the Jon Wolman Scholarship, the Sigrid Schultz Scholarship and the Joseph Sicherman Award Fund for her academic and reporting work.