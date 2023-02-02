Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

In 2016, Daniel Kelly applied for a vacancy on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. In his application, he criticized same-sex marriage and mentioned the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision in United States vs. Windsor. In that case, the court struck down part of a federal law that defined marriage for federal purposes as a legal union between one man and one woman.

Kelly wrote:

“The sentiments expressed in United States vs. Windsor will eventually rob the institution of marriage of any discernible meaning. Fairness, as a substitute for justice, must always reduce to the least common denominator. By little and little, it will wear away marriage’s distinctives.”

Kelly is one of four candidates in the 2023 state Supreme Court race. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Feb. 21 primary will compete in the spring election on April 4.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

