How hard is it to raise a family in Northeast Wisconsin?

Is child care available and affordable?

Does your job accommodate family life?

How well are schools serving children?

Do families feel they have enough money, support and transportation to be successful?

What would help make family life better in Northeast Wisconsin?

These are some of the questions the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab hopes to answer in our upcoming year-long series, Raising Wisconsin Families. As we plan our coverage, we would like to hear from you.

Tell us your own story of navigating family life in Northeast Wisconsin, or about issues you think should be addressed, by emailing us at families@wisconsinwatch.org. You can also describe your story or story tip by filling out this Google form. Or give us a call at 608-262-3642 and leave a message with your name, what you’re calling about and phone number.

The stories will be published by six news outlets — Green Bay Press-Gazette, Appleton Post-Crescent, Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR), Wisconsin Watch, The Press Times and FoxValley365 — a journalistic collaboration called the NEW News Lab.

